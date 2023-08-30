PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage City Councilmember Lisa Brayton has resigned after questions were raised about her residency.

In a news release, the city of Portage said Brayton sent her resignation to the city council on Wednesday. She said in part, “At this time, I am resigning my council seat effective immediately.”

Brayton was accused of providing inaccurate information while filing to run for mayor in the 2023 city election. It stems from an affidavit of identity she filed to run for the position. Her residence is listed on an East Shore Drive property where a News 8 crew saw a house under construction.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said Michigan State Police and the attorney general’s office were investigating.