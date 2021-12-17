Portage-area businesses hosting donation drive for tornado victims

Voluteers help Martha Thomas, second left, salvage possessions from her destroyed home, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Local businesses in West Michigan are banding together to help bring relief to anyone impacted by last weekend’s violent storms.

Two companies will host a donation drive on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Climax Solar, located at 7017 S Westnedge in Portage.

The public is encouraged to attend and donate. Requested donations include:

Bottled water

Nonperishable food

Batteries

Flashlights

Blankets

Generators

First aid kits

All items must be new. No used clothing or other used items can be taken.

If you can’t make it out, monetary donations will also be accepted and can be made to Local Love Kalamazoo. Climax Solar CEO Josh Thompson will match the first $10,000 in monetary donations.

After the donation drive wraps up, items will be loaded into a truck provided by B&B Trucking. The company will then transport all donated items to the areas of Kentucky and nearby states impacted by last week’s tornadoes.

Monetary donations can be made at locallovekzoo.com.