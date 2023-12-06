PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Public Schools has launched a tutoring program to help a rising number of students experiencing homelessness.

In 2017, 92 students with Portage Public Schools were without a permanent home. That number is now 146, a 58% increase.

“When they’re not having their basic needs met, whether they have food or shelter, when they’re worrying about those things at night and even during the day at school, it’s hard to focus on academics,” said Janet Johnstone, the district’s coordinator of instructional services and a liaison through the McKinney-Vento National Center for Homeless Education.

Johnstone cited a lack of affordable housing in the community and the expiration of an eviction moratorium as reasons for the increase in homelessness.

“Families are losing their opportunity to stay where they’re at,” Johnstone said. “They’re just being evicted from their homes at a higher rate than they were before.”

The majority of students aren’t in a shelter or on the street, but they’re still in an unstable situation.

“They’re living with a family member or a friend,” Johnstone said. “They’re in a home they don’t have any rights to or on any lease, but they could be asked to leave at any time.”

Fewer students who are homeless graduate compared to their peers. It’s not only harder to focus in class but also to build positive relationships, Johnstone said.

“Even building social connections is more challenging because their peers are having different experiences than they are,” Johnstone said. “I would say that’s the toughest thing.”

Johnstone has wanted to start the tutoring program for years and it finally came to fruition this fall. The tutors include teachers, paraprofessionals and interns from Western Michigan University. Students meet in small groups with their tutor, which can help them make friends.

“By allowing these students to make these connections, it helps them see that they deserve opportunities as well,” Johnstone said. “Some of the students might not realize their experience is different than their peers. So we don’t want them to feel that the opportunities they’re given in school should be any less.”

Elementary, middle and high school students are all involved in the program. Johnstone hopes that by starting tutoring as early as possible, students will get the support they need to graduate.

The district determined that 50 students were eligible for tutoring, based on their academic success and their social and emotional needs. More than half of those students are already taking part in the program.

Johnstone said participation is growing as the program continues to make a difference in kids’ lives.

“They’re happy,” she said. “Some of the families are reporting back (that) they just see their kids coming home excited about school.”

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act Homeless Children and Youth II grant. Once that runs out, the district hopes to turn to funding from federal Title I, which supports targeted programs for students who may be at a disadvantage.