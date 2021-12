KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 100 block of E Bush Street near E Paterson Street.

A woman was shot in the leg, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, KDPS says.

Police do not yet have a suspect description.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.