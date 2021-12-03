Police: Woman shot in domestic dispute in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A female is in critical condition after being shot during a domestic dispute.
The Charter Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said it happened late Thursday evening at the Cloisters Condos on West Main Street in Kalamazoo Township.
Police said officers were called to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they helped residents evacuate the area.
Investigators say a female victim was shot by a man before fatally turning the gun on himself.
The female, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.
Police say there was also two children who were uninjured and rescued from the home. They are staying with family.
The incident is under investigation.