Kzoo Twp. Police: Stabbing victim in stable condition, no arrests

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A stabbing victim is in stable condition after an attempted murder in Kalamazoo Township Sunday, police say.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ravine Road near N Drake Road. A local business called 911 and said a 55-year-old had been stabbed, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a Monday release.

Officers provided life-saving measures for the victim, who was brought to a local hospital. The Allegan County resident is listed in stable condition, police say.

Police searched the area but have not yet found a suspect.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.381.0391.