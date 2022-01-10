Police: Two stabbed at Portage apartments

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Portage on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats on Meredith Street south of S. Sprinkle Road, the Portage Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Police have not yet said how seriously the victims were injured or what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.