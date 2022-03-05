Police: Teen shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old is in the hospital Saturday night after being shot in Kalamazoo, officers say.

Around 6:30 p.m., the teen victim showed up to a local hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, according to officers.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers determined the shooting happened on James Street near Wells Place. No suspects have been identified yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.