KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police said they had a “large police presence” at a motel late Wednesday morning, trying to negotiate with a home invasion suspect.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tweeted at 11:42 a.m. that police were at a Motel 6 near Sprinkle Road and Vanrick Drive in Kalamazoo.

The post said that officers are there for a home invasion suspect in a motel room, and that negotiators were on scene trying to come to a “peaceful conclusion.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and say they have secured the area.