Police are at the scene of a home at Jackson and Mills streets in Kalamazoo Monday evening. (May 15, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A large police presence gathered in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood where police surrounded a home Monday evening.

Police searched a home on Mills Street near Jackson Street. At least six Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety vehicles and a mobile crime lab were on scene. Officers had long guns drawn pointed at the house at one point before entering the home.

KDPS said they were executing a search warrant.

A neighbor told News 8 that three people came out of the house with their hands up and were taken into custody by KDPS.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.