A shooting shut down both the on and off ramp to westbound I-94 on Friday night. (Aug. 26, 2022)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A shooting happened Friday night, closing both the on and off ramp to a major highway, according to Portage police and dispatch.

Kalamazoo County Dispatch confirmed that the on and off ramps leading to westbound I-94 at Oakland Drive in Portage were shut down. Drivers were advised to find a different route.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the shooting. They have not said whether anyone is in custody.

News 8 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.