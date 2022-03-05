Police: Several gunshots at Kzoo apartment; no injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple gunshots went off at an apartment complex on Saturday, where police found a teen who had been shot at but not injured, officers say.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to Inverness Lane near Larkin Court around 7:08 p.m. after they got reports of multiple gun shots. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot at while walking. The teen was not injured, according to police.

No suspects have been identified yet, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.