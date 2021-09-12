Police seek suspect driver who hit KDPS cruiser during chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a suspect who they say tried to hit an officer with a vehicle during a chase on Saturday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a press release that officers were involved in a pursuit with a stolen car from Chicago. The press release did not specify a time of the incident.

The driver of the stolen car tried to hit a Western Michigan University police officer, authorities said. During the chase, the suspect vehicle hit a KDPS cruiser. The driver then took off on foot; two other people inside the car were detained.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect driver and conducted a K-9 track but did not find the person.

The KDPS officer and the people inside the suspect car were not hurt during the crash, police said.

Kendall Avenue was shut down between Howard Street and West Michigan Avenue for about 40 minutes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.