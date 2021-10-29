Police seek man who robbed Kalamazoo bank branch

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for the person who robbed a bank branch Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Portage Street near Stockbridge Avenue. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the robber walked in, demanded cash and then ran away.

He was not armed and no one was hurt.

Police brought in a dog to try to track him, but he wasn’t found.

KDPS didn’t say how much money was stolen.

Officials said Friday that it was too soon to say whether the robbery may be linked to the Wednesday robbery of a Chase Bank branch in downtown Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.