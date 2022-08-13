KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say shot at officers in Kalamazoo.

It happened Saturday night on S Burdick Street near Pratt Road in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to a robbery and then found the suspect vehicle on S Burdick Street. The suspect fled on foot and shot at officers.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the area. They recovered one weapon but were not able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was last seen on foot in the area.

There have been no reported injuries, but police are requesting that people avoid the area.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Kalamazoo County dispatch at 269.488.8911.

This story is still developing. Check back soon for updates.