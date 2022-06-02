KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who police say is wanted in the shooting death of a man in Kalamazoo last weekend.

On Thursday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released a photo of Michael Tolliver, 36, of Kalamazoo, who is wanted on open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to Sunday’s deadly shooting.

The shooting happened on Fulford Street between E. Stockbridge Avenue and Miller Road in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood. The victim, identified as 34-year-old David William Brown of Kalamazoo, died at the scene, according to KPDS.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Anyone with information on Tolliver’s whereabouts is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.