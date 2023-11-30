PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say officers are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Portage gas station.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, it received a report of an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on W. Milham Avenue near S. Westnedge Avenue.

Police say the suspect went into the gas station, got a six-pack of beer, put it on the counter, and pulled a gun from the front pocket of his sweatshirt, then demanded money. After stealing an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect ran away.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a mask.

There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.