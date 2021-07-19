Police search for driver in Kzoo hit-and-run; 1 injured

A collage of two surveillance images showing the vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo Friday, July 16, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured a pedestrian in Kalamazoo Friday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of W. North and Elm streets.

The victim, a 39-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.