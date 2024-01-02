KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting Monday.

The vehicle is a newer model, dark-colored, four-door Dodge Charger. It could have minor damage, including bullet holes, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

If you see the car, call the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269.488.8911.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday on South Street near John Street.

Police said the victim who died was identified as Romero Devon Weakley, 26, of Kalamazoo.

A second person arrived at the hospital for a gunshot wound that police said was not considered life-threatening.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, and police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.