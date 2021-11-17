Police search for armed robbery suspect near WMU’s campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint near Western Michigan University’s campus.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the robbery happened Wednesday on Lafayette Avenue near the intersection of Westbrook Street.

A person was trying to get into their apartment when the suspect came up with a gun and demanded property. The suspect, who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, was able to get on foot, according to a KDPS.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

