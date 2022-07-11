KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at the Speedway gas station located on S. Westnedge Avenue between Kilgore and White roads.

Investigators said two men entered the gas station armed with handguns. Both suspects ran away with an undetermined amount of money.

The first suspect, who has brown eyes, was last seen wearing a zip-up hoodie with “#99” on the front and a white mask. The second suspect wore a gray and black hoodie and a red mask.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.