Police search for 1-year-old Kzoo Twp. girl abducted by father

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police near Kalamazoo are searching for a 1-year-old child who was abducted by her father.

Kalamazoo Township Police Department is investigating. She was taken from her mother’s home on Seminole Street near the intersection of Alamo Avenue without permission by her biological father, Stefan Ray Williams, police say.

Williams, 25, was last seen driving a silver SUV, maybe a Chevy Equinox. Police say he may be in the Northside of Kalamazoo or in Portage.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping should call Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.488.8911.