KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police were called to the WWMT television station in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon when a person made a bomb threat.

The TV station is on S. Westnedge Avenue near Maple Street, just south of downtown. Maple Street is blocked off.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesman said that a person walked up to the building and made a threat. That person was believed to still be there when police arrived.

Newschannel 3 employees evacuated, police say. There were no immediate reports of injuries.