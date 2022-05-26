KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old was shot at a McDonald’s in Kalamazoo Thursday, police say.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s located in the 4300 block of Stadium Drive near S Drake Road.

As officers investigated reports of shots fired, a 15-year-old showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A second 15-year-old has been arrested on “multiple weapons related offenses,” KDPS said.

Police are still looking for another 15-year-old suspect, police told News 8.

In a tweet sent out around 9:10 p.m., KDPS described it as an active scene.

“KDPS officers are responding to an active shooting scene at the McDonald’s on Stadium Dr,” it said in the tweet. “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA as officers work the scene.”

A News 8 crew that arrived around 9:15 p.m. saw one KDPS cruiser on scene.

At 9:35 p.m., KDPS in a tweet said the scene is secure.

“The scene is secure at this time,” KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or online.