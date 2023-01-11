Kalamazoo police respond to the area of Burdick Street and Roberson Street on Dec. 30, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo have released the name of a homicide victim.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the victim in the Dec. 30 homicide investigation has been identified as 29-year-old James Douglas White Jr.

As of Jan. 11, police have not released any additional details, including how White died, suspect information or if anyone has been arrested.

On Dec. 30, a News 8 crew saw KDPS block off two areas along N. Burdick Street: one between Parsons and Frank streets and another just north between Roberson Street and Parsons, including a part of Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s property. Detectives made markings in an alleyway between two homes between Parsons and Frank, across the street from Lincoln International Head Start.