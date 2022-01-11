Police release name of 1 of 2 men stabbed, killed in Portage

Portage Police at the scene of a stabbing at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats (Jan. 10, 2022)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A father who was fatally stabbed on Monday in Portage has been identified.

On Tuesday, police identified the 49-year-old as Maurice Pearson of Kalamazoo. Family members have confirmed with News 8 that the other victim is his 21-year-old son, but authorities are still finishing due diligence before releasing his name.

Around 3:20 p.m. Monday, police were sent to Davis Creek Apartments & Flats on Meredith Street south of S. Sprinkle Road for a stabbing. Police later said it was a result of a domestic dispute.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said Pearson and his son were found with severe stab wounds. Authorities tried to save them and they were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

A woman and two small children were at the home during the altercation and were not injured, police said.

A 27-year-old suspect was also treated for his injuries. He is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail. His name is not being released while the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office decides what charges are appropriate.

According to police, officers are looking into two related incidents at the same address: a non-domestic related assault on Saturday and vandalism on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.