A large police presence gathered outside Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo. (May 18, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A large police presence gathered outside an apartment complex in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., several police cruisers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a Life EMS ambulance could be seen outside Fox Ridge Apartments on Fox Ridge Drive off of Alamo Avenue in Kalamazoo.

A large police presence gathered outside Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo. (May 18, 2023)

It is unclear why first responders were gathered there.