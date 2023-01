KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo Thursday, police say.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Rose Street near West Paterson Street, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.

Officers found the victim about two blocks away in the 1500 block of North Burdick Street near East Prouty Street.

The person’s injuries are not considered life-life threatening, police say.