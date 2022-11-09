KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, police say.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Westnedge Avenue near W North Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said officers heard several gunshots.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. That person was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, KDPS says. It said the victim is in stable condition.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.