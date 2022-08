Police at the scene of a shooting at Lake Street and Mills Street in Kalamazoo on Aug. 29, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Lake Street and Mills Street, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8. The person was shot in the face, KDPS said.

It is not yet known if someone is in custody.

Police say it is a homicide investigation.