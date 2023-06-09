PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sprinkle and E. Kilgore roads.

The motorcyclist was heading southbound on Sprinkle when he slowed for uneven pavement in a construction zone and was struck from behind by a delivery truck, according to PDPS.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old Vicksburg man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call PDPS at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.