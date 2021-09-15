Police: Man who fired shots outside Portage mall arrested

The gun confiscated from a man believed to have fired shots at Crossroads Mall on Sept. 3, 2021. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested the man who fired shots outside the Crossroads Mall earlier this month.

The 29-year-old from Kalamazoo was jailed on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon, felony firearms, possession of meth and possession of a stolen gun. His name was not released Wednesday pending arraignment.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Sept. 3 in the parking lot of the mall on Westnedge Avenue in Portage. No one was hurt.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, an multiagency drug task force, says the gun used in that shooting was also used during a shooting Sunday on Lake Drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say they found that gun, which was loaded, on the man when he was arrested Tuesday on W KL Avenue near S. Drake Road. They say they also found more guns and what is believed to be meth.