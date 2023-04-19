KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being “unintentionally struck by gunfire” while walking into his Kalamazoo home, police said.

Around 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to the intersection of Olive Street and Cameron Street for reports of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 70-year-old man who had been “unintentionally” hit by gunfire while walking into his home. He was alert and conscious and was taken to a local hospital.

Multiple casings were found in the road at the intersection of Olive and Cameron streets. Two homes and a vehicle were hit by bullets, officers said.

Police do not have a suspect but KDPS officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100