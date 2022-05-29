KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo Sunday, police say.

It happened in the 1800 block of Fulford Street near Miller Road. Police were told of a person with a gunshot wound, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, a 34-year-old man, inside a home, KDPS said in a release. First responders attempted resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

The man died at the scene, police say.

Police have not released his name.

KDPS said the suspect had already left the home when officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.