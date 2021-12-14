Police: Man shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

Around 8:20 p.m., police were called about gun shots in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue near W North Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said that about 30 minutes later, they received reports of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Mabel Street.

The man has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, KDPS says.

Police say there are currently no suspects.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or KalamazooSilentObserver.com.