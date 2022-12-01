KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot by a relative near Kalamazoo on Thursday, police say.

It happened at a home in the 1000 block of East Mosel Avenue near Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo Township. First responders received a 911 call from a man who said a relative had shot him, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a release.

Officers arrived on scene and started to give the man, a 25-year-old, first aid. He was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police say. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police found the suspect, a 57-year-old man from Kalamazoo Township, nearby and arrested him without incident, the police department said.

Nearby Parchment Public Schools Innovation Center was put on a brief, precautionary lockdown, police say.