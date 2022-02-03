Police: Man shot and injured in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of S. Burdick and Belmont streets.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said its officers were called to the area on a report of gunfire. Once there, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

That injury is not considered life-threatening, The man was taken to the hospital.

No suspects in the shooting had been identified as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.