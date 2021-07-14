KDPS: Man points gun at restaurant workers, arrested for assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after authorities say he pointed a gun at restaurant employees in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to Stadium Drive near South Drake Road for a report of an assault with a firearm.

Officers said a patron was not happy with service at the restaurant and verbally argued with employees. The situation escalated quickly when the patron showed and pointed a firearm at them.

A 21-year-old man of Kalamazoo was arrested on assault and weapons charges, police said.

They said an infant and a toddler were there when it happened but are safe with family members.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS’ Operations Division at 269.337.8142 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.