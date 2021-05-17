Police: Man fatally shot in Kalamazoo tried breaking into home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a fatal shooting in Kalamazoo over the weekend happened after a man tried to break into a home.

The shooting happened Saturday around 11:45 p.m. on Whittier Drive near East Cork Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo who was shot several times. The man was rushed to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety identified the man who was shot as Aaron Joseph Williams. Police said Williams was trying to break into the home when he was shot multiple times by the homeowner.

KDPS is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.