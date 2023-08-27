KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Stockbridge Avenue near Cameron Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that after being shot, the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Police did not release details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, saying only that an investigation was underway. There was no word on whether any suspects had been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.