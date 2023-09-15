KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Kalamazoo, police say.

Axel Zuniga-Rivera, 20, was arraigned Friday on charges of murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. He was denied bond.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Zuniga-Rivera has previous weapons, assault and drug convictions, as well as one for fleeing police.

Zuniga-Rivera was arrested in Indianapolis on Sept. 7 and then extradited to Kalamazoo, police said.

The shooting happened on Aug. 26 on Stockbridge Avenue near Cameron Street.

When police arrived, they found that 24-year-old Marcell Savon Alguarelles-Bell, of Kalamazoo, had been shot. Alguarelles-Bell was taken to the hospital, where he died.