KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man Friday after he allegedly held three minors hostage and forced his way into another apartment.

According to KDPS, officers were called to an apartment complex on Nottingham Avenue near Portage Street in Kalamazoo around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a man holding three victims hostage at gunpoint in one of the units.

After an initial investigation, all three minors were located at a separate, undisclosed location in the city limits. The victims told officers that they had escaped from the suspect but that he was still armed.

A SWAT team was then called to the original apartment complex where they interviewed neighbors. One of the residents told officers that the man had broken into her unit with his handgun. Officers then entered the apartment, located the man and were able to arrest him without further incident. His 9mm handgun was later found.

The suspect’s identity has yet to be released at this time. He is described solely as a 26-year-old man from Kalamazoo. He will be charged with home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and multiple weapons offenses, according to KDPS. He is not being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.