KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man brought a knife to Ascension Borgess Hospital and threatened security officers in the ambulance bay, police say.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The 32-year-old man was upset about a previous visit to the hospital, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said.

After an hour of negotiations with responding officers, he surrendered. No one was hurt.

The suspect was taken to Kalamazoo County Jail. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.

The hospital was on lockdown while the situation was underway.