Police looking for missing Kalamazoo man

An undated courtesy photo of Jeffrey Alan Jurena. (The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help in finding a missing Kalamazoo man.

Jeffrey Alan Jurena, 61, was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m. in the area of Royce Avenue and Lovers Lane, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

It is believed that his mental ability is declining, authorities said.

Jurena is described as 5-foot-11, weighing about 150 pounds with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo, blue jeans and brown shoes. He left his home driving a light blue 2007 Toyota Corolla with a Michigan license plate of AMB 352.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo police at 269.488.8911 or Kalamazoo County dispatch at 269.488.8911. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.