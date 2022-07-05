An undated photo of Terra Allen. (Courtesy Township of Kalamazoo Police Department)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in the Kalamazoo-area are looking for a missing teenager.

Terra Allen, 17, has been missing since Friday, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a Tuesday release. It said she is considered endangered.

Police have provided a photo of her. They the 17-year-old is white with blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5’5″ and is 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.488.8911.