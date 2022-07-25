KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who robbed a local business Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were sent to West Main Street near Dartmouth Street after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery.

Officers said a man entered a local business, implied that he had a weapon and demanded money. He then took off in a gold SUV.

No one was hurt.

The man is described as a tall, heavy set Black man. He was wearing a red hooded jacket and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.448.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.