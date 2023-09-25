KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was killed in Kalamazoo Friday, marking the most homicides the city has ever seen in a year.

It happened around 8:55 p.m. on the 1300 block of Cameron Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers said they found Kunta Davis, a 43-year-old man from Kalamazoo, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Davis was taken to the hospital. He died there, according to KDPS.

The Department of Public Safety said Davis’ death marks “a grim milestone in Kalamazoo’s history.” It’s the 16th homicide of 2023 — more homicides than Kalamazoo has ever had in a calendar year, according to police.

Previously, the peak was 15 homicides, which happened in both 2020 and 2021, KDPS said.

KDPS is investigating. Anyone with information about Davis’ death is asked to call detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.