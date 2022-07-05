KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an attempted murder near Kalamazoo Monday, police say.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near an apartment complex in the 3700 block of W. Main Street near S. Drake Road in Kalamazoo Township, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a Tuesday release. It said officers responding to reports of shots fired found “several” spent shell casings in the area but they did not find anyone with a gunshot wound.

Officers later found a vehicle that was involved and had been hit by gunfire, police say. They say two suspects, a 28-year-old man from Kalamazoo and a 24-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, were arrested.

Police believe it was targeted. There were no reports of any injuries from the shots fired.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.488.8911.