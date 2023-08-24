KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating two deaths in Kalamazoo as homicides.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it learned of the suspicious death Tuesday evening on Rose Street between Paterson and Frank streets.

KDPS said on Thursday that while searching the property, detectives found another body. Both deaths were being investigated as homicides.

Investigators at a home on Rose Street in Kalamazoo. Police were investigating the deaths of two people's bodies who were found there as homicides. (Aug. 24, 2023)

Police said they were still working to identify the victims and notify their families.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.