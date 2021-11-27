Police investigate shooting at Kalamazoo Transportation Center

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center as they investigate following a shooting on Nov. 27, 2021.

KALAMAZOO CO, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Saturday morning at Kalamazoo’s central bus station.

It happened at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center on Burdick Street north of Kalamazoo Avenue. Kalamazoo County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 shortly after 9:40 a.m. the shooting was no longer active.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured or how seriously, but dispatchers did say it is no longer an active situation.

A crew at the station saw a large area taped off, with KDPS fire blocking off access to Kalamazoo Avenue. Viewer photos also showed multiple police units and ambulances on the scene.

News 8 is working to learn more about the situation and will update this article when more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!