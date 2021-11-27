Police investigate shooting at Kalamazoo Transportation Center

Police at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center as they investigate following a shooting on Nov. 27, 2021.

KALAMAZOO CO, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Saturday morning at Kalamazoo’s central bus station.

It happened at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center on Burdick Street north of Kalamazoo Avenue. Kalamazoo County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 shortly after 9:40 a.m. the shooting was no longer active.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured or how seriously, but dispatchers did say it is no longer an active situation.

A crew at the station saw a large area taped off, with KDPS fire blocking off access to Kalamazoo Avenue. Viewer photos also showed multiple police units and ambulances on the scene.

News 8 is working to learn more about the situation and will update this article when more information is made available.